Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,222 shares of company stock valued at $28,071,579 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

