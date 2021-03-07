Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Down 24.0% in February

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,611,000 after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALT stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $686.45 million and a P/E ratio of -19.78.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.34). On average, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

