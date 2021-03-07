Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FID. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,297,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of FID opened at $17.16 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09.

