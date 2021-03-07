Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $211,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $358,000.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

