Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $112,000 Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 56.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 98.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

