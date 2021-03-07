Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $151,000 Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

