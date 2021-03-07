Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,082 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 95,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 39,206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UDEC opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

