Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Up 56.1% in February

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the January 28th total of 344,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 445.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

