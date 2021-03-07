Canaccord Genuity Increases Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $82.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,374,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,859,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. Insiders sold 631,130 shares of company stock worth $35,386,413 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

