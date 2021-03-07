Canaccord Genuity Increases AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to $36.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AOCIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.17.

OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $21.98 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

