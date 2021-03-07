Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 423,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,330,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOOS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.07. 1,495,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,660. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.