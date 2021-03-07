Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $123.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $118.00.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.41.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $97.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

