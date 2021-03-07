Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.73.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$34.21 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$15.70 and a 52-week high of C$34.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

