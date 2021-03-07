Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Raised to $8.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFPUF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.70.

CFPUF opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

