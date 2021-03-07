Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CNNE opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cannae will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

