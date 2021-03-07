Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Target Price to $100.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($9.80) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,836.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,711,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,611,000 after buying an additional 570,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

