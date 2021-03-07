Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

ACC opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

