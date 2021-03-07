Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.26). Capstone Turbine reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPST. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Noble Financial began coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 143,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 162.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPST stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,879. The company has a market cap of $103.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

