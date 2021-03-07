Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.76. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

CAH stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

