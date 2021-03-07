Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $420.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.11.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $261.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.30. Carvana has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 22,715 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $5,850,475.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $2,593,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,791.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 912,018 shares of company stock worth $252,617,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after acquiring an additional 136,277 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

