Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY stock opened at $203.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.63. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $213.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

