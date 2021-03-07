CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. FMR LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CBRE Group by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,835 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CBRE Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,429,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 900,140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5,590.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 866,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,581,000 after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

