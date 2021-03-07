CCUniverse Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $10,191.67 and $100.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006624 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007757 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000107 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu.

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.