Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celestica were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $70,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Celestica by 13.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 95.8% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 170.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

