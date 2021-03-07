Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in February

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,600 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 28th total of 765,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

