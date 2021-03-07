Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $44.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 14.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 105.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

