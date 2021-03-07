Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 28th total of 111,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

CVCY opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $150,000. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVCY shares. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

