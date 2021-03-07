Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.93 and last traded at $57.81. 486,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 514,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Century Communities by 322.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

