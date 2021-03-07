Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERT. Barclays began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000.

CERT stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

