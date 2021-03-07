C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Up 28.8% in February

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 122.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 28.3% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

