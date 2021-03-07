Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th.

Shares of CLDT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. 349,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $642.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $9,558,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 386,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 241,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,782,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

