Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Trading Up 14.9%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) traded up 14.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.31. 2,569,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,654,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of $224.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $96,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,726 shares of company stock worth $348,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 738,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 55,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

