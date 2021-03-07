ChemoCentryx, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for ChemoCentryx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,851 shares of company stock worth $8,361,500 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

