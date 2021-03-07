China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBPO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the third quarter valued at about $1,176,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in China Biologic Products by 26.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in China Biologic Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

China Biologic Products stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.47. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $120.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18.

China Biologic Products Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products or plasma products. Its products include plasma and other products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

