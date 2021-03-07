CIBC Increases Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Price Target to $27.00

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $22.75 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Great Bear Resources in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS GTBAF opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Great Bear Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.