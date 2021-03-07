CIBC Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to $12.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARESF. TD Securities cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.