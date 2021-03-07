CIBC Raises CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$42.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAE. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.50.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.72. CAE Inc. has a one year low of C$14.26 and a one year high of C$38.96.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.