Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 447,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $560.36 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 4.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

