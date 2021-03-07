Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 652,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 406,200 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,265,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after acquiring an additional 404,491 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,965,000 after acquiring an additional 292,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $137,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

