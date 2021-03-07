CIM Commercial Trust Co. (CMCT) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on March 30th

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) declared a dividend on Friday, March 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 83.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CIM Commercial Trust has a payout ratio of -11.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CIM Commercial Trust to earn ($0.52) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -57.7%.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

In related news, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 96,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.