Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 909,881 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 454,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 543,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 334,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,558,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders sold 39,451 shares of company stock worth $2,044,217 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XEC opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.