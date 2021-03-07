Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CGX. CIBC lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.36.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CGX opened at C$14.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$31.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.96. The firm has a market cap of C$891.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.