Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.