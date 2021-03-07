Citigroup Lowers Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Orica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

OCLDY stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Orica has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

