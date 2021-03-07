Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $56,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 300.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $273.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $303.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.77 and its 200 day moving average is $245.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

