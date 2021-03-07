Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $67.57 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $67,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average is $68.94. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

