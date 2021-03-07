Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $74,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Total by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,986 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Total by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 175,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. Total Se has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.