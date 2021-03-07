Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 725,974 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,974 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Bloom Energy worth $60,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,052,000 after buying an additional 849,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

NYSE:BE opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

