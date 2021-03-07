Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Bio-Techne worth $66,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,063,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 313.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 154,182 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 410.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $15,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $356.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.23 and a 200-day moving average of $302.79.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.27.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,677.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,823 shares of company stock valued at $12,075,994. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

