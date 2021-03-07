Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,209 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $63,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

